BusyInternet workers cry over unpaid salaries

Horpe Omotayo-Ojo

Some employees of BusyInternet Ghana Limited have accused the company's CEO, Horpe Omotayo-Ojo, of not paying their salaries for close to four years.

According to a statement available to GhanaWeb by the aggrieved workers, they are owed salary arrears from 2017 to 2021, stressing that all attempts to get their boss to redeem the many promises he has made to them have proved futile.



The workers alleged further that two of their colleagues died during medical emergencies two years ago because they were not able to raise funds to pay for their medical expenses.



“As we write to you, our lte sites are down, with no indication of any reboot. This is largely due to the company's indebtedness to ATC.

"We also risk a shutdown from the Ghana Revenue Authority any moment from now,” the workers who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity said.



The workers also alleged that the CEO's explanation for the inability to pay salaries is that the company is going through some challenges.



The workers are calling on the National Communications Authority which regulates the company’s operations intervene because their livelihood depends on it.