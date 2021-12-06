But for mischief, why impede a budget that will cater for you? - Napo slams Minority

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has ascribed undue mischief to the Minority in Parliament for purportedly rejecting the 2022 budget on November 26.

According to him, all Members of Parliament lined up for their car loans, which facility will largely be paid for by the government but MPs on the other side are impeding a budget that will equally benefit them.



"We have taken it (car loans) who will pay for it? Is it not the government? It is the government that will pay a large chunk of it.



"But you are refusing to allow the government draw its budget, how will you draw your salary then? Mischief, mischief, mischief..." he added when he appeared on Peace FM's Kokorkoo morning show last week.

Watch his submissions below:



