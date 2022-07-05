‘But for our role, we would have embarked on strike’ – Labour Commission

National Labour Commission (NLC) logo

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has disclosed that it is no exception to the various associations seeking improvement in their conditions of services.

The latest to seek a raise in their salaries are the four major teacher unions–Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT).



They are demanding that the government pays 20% of their basic salaries to raise their Cost of Living Allowances (COLA).



The unions have thus begun their industrial action on Monday, June 4, 2022, after the employer failed to meet their demand by the set date, June 30, 2022–the deadline.



In an exclusive interview with Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ Kaseε with Nana Yaa Brefo, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Ofosu Asamoah, said but for the role his outfit plays in the labour sector, it would also have embarked on a series of demonstrations to register the workers’ displeasures.



“We, who are the members of the Labour Commission, have our problems. We are looking at solving our monetary issues and it is no joke.

“The issue is the repercussions our strike would produce, else we would have long embarked on it.”



He made this disclosure when he was speaking about their continuous direction to employees of the Government of Ghana to rescind their decisions whenever they embark on strikes.



According to him, their intervention to get the workers back to post is not to restrict the latter from seeking solutions to their problems but to enable the Commission to negotiate with the government while they continue to perform their rightful duties.



The Executive Secretary furthered that many associations continue to deluge their desks with concerns that are a burden to the government and all need time to be addressed, therefore it is not the case that “the commission is doing one thing one way or the other.”