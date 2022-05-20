Butcher stabs colleague to death over earpiece

The suspect allegedly stabbed his colleague with a shattered bottle

A 23-year-old butcher, Baba Ibrahim, is in the grips of the Kanashie police for allegedly murdering his colleague over an earpiece.

According to a report by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper, the suspect is said to have stabbed his 23-year-old colleague, Alhassan Zakari, with a broken bottle when a scuffle ensued between the two over an earpiece.



Confirming the incident which happened at Akotu Junction near Kanashie, the Divisional Police Commander, ACP Edward Faakye-Kumi, said the police received a complaint on Tuesday evening when one Tanko Mohammed, assisted by a group of young men, brought the suspect to the police station.



Baba Ibrahim, according to the Commander, was brought in, spotting a swollen face and multiple bruises on the arms.



The group reported that a misunderstanding ensued between Ibrahim and Zakaria at about 8:30 pm, and the suspect stabbed Zakari with a broken bottle which they brought to the police station.

ACP Edward Faakye-Kumi said that Zakari was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and the suspect was taken to the Kaneshie Polyclinic for treatment.



He noted that the suspect was treated and discharged to assist the police in the investigation, adding that when a police detective went to the Korle Bu Hospital, he found Zakari dead on a stretcher at the Emergency Centre of the hospital.



ACP Faakye-Kumi said a medical doctor told the investigator that Zakari died while receiving treatment, and the body had been kept in the mortuary at the hospital.