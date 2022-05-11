Buy guns from civilians in Bawku - Bawku Municipal Police Commander to government

Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior

Bawku Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati, has advised government to buy illegal weapons from civilians in the Bawku Municipality and its environs.



This according to Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati could be one of the solutions to the unending conflict in the Bawku Municipalities. Speaking in an interview with TV3, he said,



“…we want government intervention to buy the arms that could solve the situation, or if you bring your arm, we will employ you. That is more comforting than just giving them the money. We are still investigating because we don’t understand why these things are happening. We suspect it could be a reprisal attack and four people killed; three males and one female.”



The commander said further said, “five people have been arrested and we are arranging them before court this morning”.

His call is on the back of the five lives lost in Bawku in two separate incidents within 12 hours.



This follows renewed clashes of a violent chieftaincy crisis in the Upper East Region.



According to reports, three people were shot dead last Monday evening, while the other two were killed Tuesday morning, all by unknown assailants.



A source told graphic.com.gh that all the three deceased persons were family members who were having a hearty conversation in front of their house.



The source said that the killing of the three family members which happened in the morning led to sporadic shooting in some parts of Bawku deep into the night.



The source added that the people killed on Tuesday were male and they were shot dead in the Patelmi area, also a suburb of Bawku, in what seemed to be a retaliation following the killing of the three people on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has said that even though the conflict in Bawku began as a chieftaincy dispute, criminals are beginning to take advantage of it.



He said that the involvement of criminal gangs has led to a threat of terrorism in the Upper East Regional capital town.



On March 16, 2022, it was reported that one civilian was shot dead and three soldiers injured during a gun battle between civilians and soldiers at Bawku.



The minister however indicated that a team made up of personnel of the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces had the situation in Bawku was under control.