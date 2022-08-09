1
Buy only registered sachet & bottled water manufactured In Ghana - FDA

Delase Mimi Darko, Food And Drugs Authority (FDA) Boss 2021 Delase Mimi Darko

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority has advised the Ghanaian public to purchase only registered sachets and bottled water manufactured in Ghana.

The FDA further asked the Ghanaian public to ensure that the water they purchase has the FDA’s product manufacturing and registration numbers.

It also asked the public to report an unregistered sachet and bottled water they found on the market to the nearest FDA office.

The statement comes after a study revealed that some sachet water manufactured in the country obtained human excreta.

A Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) conducted in 2017-2018 revealed that about 34.1 percent of sources used for the production of sachet water are contaminated with faecal matter.

The report was released following data from the 2021 population and housing census on the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene sector revealed that 37.4 percent of households in Ghana depend on Sachet Water as the main source of drinking.

Data from the 2021 Population and Housing census indicate the use of Sachet water as the main source of drinking water has quadrupled in about a decade.

