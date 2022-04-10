4
C/R: 3 arrested for defiling 10 year-old girl; manhunt launched for fourth suspect

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

A 10-year-old girl is receiving medical attention after she was sexually assaulted by an unknown gang, the police have confirmed.

Three male adults have picked up in connection with the crime which occurred at Abura Edumfa in the Central Region.

A police statement gave the names of the suspects as John Amoah, 28, Frederick Nyarko, 42, and 45-year-old John Ofori.

The suspects have since been charged with defilement and remanded into prison custody by a circuit court in Cape Coast, presided over by H/H Mrs. Dorinda Smith, shortly after their plea were taken.

A serious manhunt has been launched to get a fourth suspect, a statement issued by the Central Regional Police Command stated.

