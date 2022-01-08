C/R: AAK residents express view on relevance of Constitution Day

Every January 7 is observed as Constitution Day

Source: GNA

Some residents of the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District (AAK) in the Central Region have expressed varied opinions on the relevance of the Constitution Day.

The Constitution Day was declared a public holiday in 2019 to mark the coming into effect of Ghana's 1992 Constitution and the birth of the Fourth Republic.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, some of the residents said awareness on the Day was low as most Ghanaians did not appreciate its benefits to the country.



Mr Kofi Amoah, a farmer at Ahumfie, said many of his colleagues in the farming communities did not understand the relevance of the Day, let alone celebrate it.



"Only the educated are privy to the information on the celebration of the Constitution Day," he said.



He suggested that efforts be made to write and disseminate information on the Constitution in the local languages for easy understanding.

Mr Emmanuel Okyere, a teacher, called for regular public lectures to put the Constitution in its proper perspective to facilitate public understanding.



Mr Kofi Armah, a banker, and Mrs Ernestina Enu, a Nurse, said the importance of the Constitution Day could not be over-emphasised as it recognised the democtatic dispensation of Ghana.



It also gave the necessary impetus to the country's efforts to safeguard and maintain the Fourth Republic, they said.



The residents urged the National Commission for Civic Education to step up efforts at raising public awareness on the significance of the Constitution Day.