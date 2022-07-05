C/R: Assembly member allegedly pockets GHC64,000 compensation meant for farmers

Some of the affected farmers discussing their plight

A section of rice farmers in the Assin North District of the Central Region of Ghana have accused a former Assemblyman of Assin Breku, Mr. Ampem Darkoh of allegedly pocketing GH¢64,880 compensation given them after 400 bags of rice belonging to the farmers were destroyed a s a result of flooding in the area in September 2021.

The farmers attributed the unfortunate occurrence to a diversion of a road as part of construction work by Shimizu Dai Nippon JV, a construction firm, working on the Nyamransa-Assin Praso stretch of the N8 project.



The contractors after noticing the phenomenon pledged to compensate the farmers and later fulfilled their promise by compensating them with an amount of ¢64,880.



However, the farmers have accused Mr. Ampem Darkoh, who represented them of allegedly pocketing the amount money paid by the construction firm.



They disclosed to the media that the Assemblyman paid only 10% of the amount to the affected farmers.



“Those who were supposed to receive 3,000 cedis have been given ¢300 and those who deserved ¢1000 have been given ¢100 etc, whiles Mr Ampem Darkoh has kept the rest of the money to himself”, the affected farmers alleged.



They have therefore called on the Assin North District branch of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area and the government to come to their aid since they lost all their investments to the flood and find it difficult to take care of their families.

Meanwhile, the Assin North District NADMO Coordinator, Mr. Adamu Frimpong confirmed the incident and said the victims were 28 farmers and the compensation was more than ¢64,000 but the former Assemblyman has shared less than ¢2,000 to the affected victims.



“The money which was supposed to be given to the farmers has been reduced, so the farmers are demanding the Assembly man to refund their money back to them,” he said.



He noted that authorities of the District Assembly are not convinced by the explanation he gave so the Assembly will be making sure the farmers get what they deserve.



When contacted, Mr. Ampem Darkoh said he did not intend to take the money but he used his own resources which amounts to more than ¢18,000 to get them the compensation and needed them back but the farmers were not willing to pay.



He was however quick to add that he would find ways to resolve the matter.



“They came to me for their money and I told them part payment have been made so I am going to give them some of their money and pay the balance later, that is why I gave them those amounts. I am going to give their money to them by Friday,” he promised.