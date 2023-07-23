C/R: Bawumia’s outrider knocks down Okada rider instantly amputating leg

File photo

An overspeeding Police out rider in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s security detail on Saturday, July 22, 2023, knocked down an Okada rider at Gomoa Buduatta in the Central Region chopping off the latter’s leg in the process.

The Veep was attending the 75th Speech and Prize giving day Celebration of Ghana National College at Cape Coast when the unfortunate incident occurred.



Upon reaching Gomoa Buduatta in the Gomoa East District, one of the out riders in his security team is reported to have made a wrong overtaking and crashed the Okada rider.



The victim who is believed to be in his late 20s had his leg chopped off instantly due to the impact of the crash which left him in critical condition.

The Police officer reportedly failed to stop to take the victim to the Hospital after hitting him and rather speed off.



An eyewitness, Emmanuel Gaise told Kasapa FM’s Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, that the helpless victim was rushed to Winneba Trauma and specialist Hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the police station for investigation.