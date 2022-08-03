C/R: Boy, 2, killed and dumped into public toilet at Twifu Aboabo

No arrest has been made so far

A 2-year-old boy has been found dead in a public toilet at Twifo Aboabo in the Twifo Atti Morkwa District of the Central Region

According to reports gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, the deceased who stays with his mother in the community went missing for two weeks and all efforts to find him proved futile.



The incident happened when the mother started to cook food at about 3:00 PM on July 18, 2022, and after being done at 5:00 pm, her son was nowhere to be found.



At about 3:00 PM on the day of the incident, the deceased was seen in the community with some strange men who were searching for unused metals with sags.



And after they left, they never saw the victim again until the recent discovery in the public toilet.



The body was also decaying which means the victim had died for quite some time now with no part of the body being cut.

The Twifo Praso Police were called to the scene to convey the body as they also investigate the cause of death.



The deceased has been buried after body examination.



Meanwhile, the suspected people who were walking with the deceased earlier are wanted.



No arrest has been made so far.