C/R: Chief of Ankaako donates to Wawase Police Station

Chief of Ankaako in the Hemang Lower Denkyira District in the Central region, Nana Obeng Nuakoh II has donated some office furniture to the Wawase Police station in the district.

The furniture which includes 2 office Chairs and a table is to help augment the activities of the Wawase police station.



Presenting the items to the district police station, Nana Obeng Nuakoh II indicated that the police was a very important stakeholder and hence the donation was going to help enhance the activities of the district police command.



“I followed a case and came to the station sometime back and that is when I realized that the station needed help, but we cannot do it on our own and we cannot leave everything for the government to do. So together with my council, we did the little we could to also encourage others to contribute their quota” He said.



On his part, Chief Inspector Victor Korvey expressed profound gratitude to the Nana Obeng Nuakoh for the kind gesture over the years.

“Since he ascended the throne he has always made himself available for us and he has helped us a lot. We are very grateful for all he does for us because not all traditional leaders are down to earth like him” he continued.



Chief Inspector Korvey promised to use the items for their intended purpose and was hopeful that the gesture would be a recurring one.



He further admonished stakeholders and well-meaning Ghanaians to help the Wawase Police Station with a computer and printer.