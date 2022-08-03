C/R: Clash over a woman leaves three hospitalised in Kasoa

Kasoa Central Clinic

Three young men are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at Central Kasoa Clinic after a group of about seven men pounced on the victims and attacked them.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Kasoa Freetown in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.



Information reaching Angelonline.com.gh indicates that one of the victims had allegedly assaulted a young lady who is said to have provoked him.



A source said the lady went home and informed her boyfriend who is a foreigner (Nigerian national) about the assault.



The boyfriend in turn called on his friends and attacked the lady’s offender and friends with cutlasses and other weapons. This left the three injured leading to their hospitalization.



A relative of the victims, Inusah Abubakar, indicated that his brother’s ear was cut off and he has sustained several other wounds.

In an interview with Angel News’ Opanyin Darko, some eyewitnesses said the nature of the attack prevented them from intervening in the situation to rescue the victims.



“They were fighting and slashing themselves with sharp objects when the police arrived at the scene. When they got there, one of the guys pulled out a gun and the police arrested him.”



The witnesses say the police from Kasoa were able to arrest four of the suspects.



The assemblyman for Joemens-Kpomotey Electoral Area, Mohamed Kwabena Ali, however called on the law enforcement agency to boost their patrols in the area and also appealed for more streetlights in all Electoral Areas in Kasoa to save lives and properties because “the criminals are terrorizing innocent Ghanaians”.