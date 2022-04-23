C/R: Develop Abura Dunkwa – Chief to gov't

Chiefs of Abura Dunkwa

The chiefs of Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region are complaining about the lack of basic infrastructure and other social amenities befitting the status of a district capital.

According to the chiefs, the town is deprived of job opportunities to absorb the teeming unemployed youth.



In addition to this, he said there is no standard market centre for farmers to trade their produce – a situation that affects production – as farmers are discouraged from producing more to fend for themselves.



Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II, the Odikro of Abura Dunkwa, made these comments at the celebration of the annual Odumkwa festival.



In his address at a durbar of chiefs, he said: "Apart from this old market which was built in the 60s, it’s sad to say that there hasn't been any other modern marketplace to boost economic activities of the people in the area".

Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II urged the government to expedite action on the one-district-one-factory project currently ongoing in the area and furnish the facility with the requisite machinery to become useful and serve the intended purpose of securing jobs for the youth.



He further commended the Assembly for having commenced work in earnest for the reshaping of untarred roads in the town and appealed to the contractor to add drains on the shoulders.



Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II used the opportunity to implore the government to consider adding the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital to the Agenda 111 project and equip it with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure efficient healthcare delivery for the people.



He thanked the MP for his numerous contributions to the hospital but asked for more of such gestures from other public-spirited individuals to augment the government’s efforts.