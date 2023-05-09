0
C/R: Elect reliable leaders not those in to buy you – NDC parliamentary aspirant to delegates

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The parliamentary aspirant for Cape Coast North Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hammond Nii Martey Larbi, has advised delegates to vote for loyal and reliable candidates to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

He told delegates to act wisely in their decision and not to elect any aspirant who has nothing good to offer aside money during the polls.

Mr Larbi made this statement at the inauguration of an NDC party office at Efutu in the Cape Coast North Constituency on Sunday.

He encouraged the delegates to vote for him to foster unity, peace and development in the party.

For his part, Kwesi Walker, the NDC Cape Coast North Constituency Chairman speaking to Class 91.3 FM's Nana Tawiah said the inauguration of the party office at Efutu is a symbol of unity for the party in the area going into the May 13 polls.

He urged all party members to allow peace to reign in its internal election to help the NDC, in his words, evacuate the elephant to the bush where it rightly belongs.

Madam Cecilia Nkrumah, a former Efutu Ward NDC Women's Organiser who currently works at the Constituency level, appealed to leadership for the party's women's wing to assist the women with some financial support to enable them to work effectively for the growth of the umbrella fraternity.

She further called for peace in the election and urged the delegates to elect capable and reliable leaders who can see the women's wing through their plight.

