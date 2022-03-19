0
C/R: Galamsey pit swallows 2 pregnant women at Denkyira-Ayanfuri

47660101 File photo

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Two pregnant women have died at a galamsey pit at Denkyira-Ayanfuri in the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 17 March 2022.

According to eyewitnesses, 6 people including the 2 pregnant women, aged 25 and 35,got trapped in the pit.

Four, however, managed to escape unhurt while the 2 pregnant women died in the belly of the pit.

The 2 bodies were retrieved in a joint effort by the Ayanfuri police command with the help of some local residents.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Dunkwa Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Although galemsey has been banned, residents of the area still engage in it at night.

Source: classfmonline.com
