C/R: Gomoa Buduatta youth arrest ‘sodomy’ pastor in the act

File photo

A 56-year-old Pastor of Mozama Church International (MCl) at Gomoa Amoanda in the Central Region, Isaac Arthur, has been caught red-handed by some youth of Gomoa Buduatta as he attempted sodomizing a 25-year-old man.

According to Accra100.5FM’s regional correspondent Samuel Addo, the pastor first attempted having anal sex with the victim in an uncompleted building but the young man declined, citing the place as a disincentive.



The victim later asked the pastor to let them do it in his (pastor’s) house on a different day, to which the suspect obliged.



The victim subsequently informed his friends to secretly lurk around the pastor’s house on the agreed day for their liaison.

Once the two men entered the pastor’s room and he took off his clothes, the victim signaled his friends with a cough and they stormed the pastor’s room and caught him red-handed.



The youth then arrested the pastor and took him to the Gomoa Dominase District Police Commander in his nakedness.



The Gomoa Dominase District Police Commander, DSP Osei Foffie, confirmed the arrest of the pastor to the police commander and said investigations were ongoing