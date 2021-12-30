C/R: Hunter who went missing found dead in the bush

The police is yet to make any arrests

Source: GNA

The body of a man in his early 60s was on Friday, December 24, retrieved from the bush at Ajumako Eshiem by police from Ajumako in the Central Region.

The body was found lying supine in the bush with no physical harm on it.



According to residents, Mr Andam went hunting with two younger brothers on Thursday, December 23 and failed to return home with them in the afternoon.



They said the family began to get anxious after 1800 hours because it was unusual for him to stay out that late.

A complaint was therefore lodged at the Ajumako Police Divisional Command and together with the two brothers, the body of the deceased was found on Friday morning.



The remains of Andam was interred on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in accordance with Islamic tradition.



Even though some of the residents suspect foul play, the police is yet to make any arrest.