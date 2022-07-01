C/R: MP donates Gh¢20k to Kwahu Ridge School, calls for support for dormitory gutted by fire

File Photo: Kwahu Ridge School

Following the destruction caused by fire to a girls’ dormitory in Kwahu Ridge Senior High Technical School at Obo, Central Region, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Opoku Ansah, has presented an amount of GH¢20,000 to the school authorities.

The donation to the school forms part of the MP’s effort to stop students from embracing the opportunity to go home at a time when they are preparing for examinations.



The fire which gutted the dormitory of the girls caused the students great losses including textbooks, uniforms, provisions, mattresses, and sums of money among other properties.



In a press conference held at the school, Mr Ansah pleaded with the old students and the community members to support the school to restructure the burnt dormitories and replace the students’ lost items.



He appealed most especial to the women who sell kitchen wares in Kwahu and its surroundings to help replace some utensils which form an integral part of home economics students’ practical works.

“Unfortunately, it is the girls, if it’s the boys, I think we could make them side with each other. Let all come and help so that the girls can get their dormitories back,” he pleaded.



Mr Ansah fears that allowing the students to go home could be another source of distraction to their studies hence the need to attend to their needs speedily and keep them on campus to study since the examination is approaching.



The lawmaker advised the students not to blame their poor learning outcomes on the incident but rather to study hard to achieve greater academic results.



Meanwhile, he believes that getting immediate support from the people will help prevent any future blames from both parents and students as well as the citizens at large.