C/R: Mason killed at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba

The lifeless body was found in a supine position Thursday morning by residents

A man believed to be in his 40s has been killed by an unknown assailant at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

A voter’s identification card of the deceased was found beside him bearing the name of Richard Oppong.



Some residents in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan alleged that the deceased, who was a mason, was also a known thief who robbed people at night on their way home from work.

They suspect he might have robbed someone and was killed.



The incident was reported to the Gomoa Dominase police, who came to the scene and conveyed the body to the Gomoa Dominase mortuary.



Police have commenced an investigation into the matter.