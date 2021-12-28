C/R NHIA achieves 86.21 percent membership targets

Central Regional NHIA boss (third right) presents citiation to some staff

Source: GNA

About 86.21% of membership targets set by the Central Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for the year 2021 has been achieved.

The Authority recorded 1,232,744 out of the initial membership target of 1,355,414 which was adjusted to 1,429,911 of the total regional population of 2,859,821.



Mr Fred Appiah, the Regional Director of NHIA enumerated the achievements at the Regional end of year durbar in Cape Coast.



He said the Region attributed the success to the NHIA week celebration and active participation of all the staff in the various districts, adding that the Authority was able to register 98,895 indigenes and recorded 478,258 renewals via mobile.



On Revenue Mobilization, the Regional Director revealed that the Region accrued GHc7,700,423.49 out of the budget of Ghc 15,632,010.06 as at the end of September this year representing 65.8 percent.



Mr Appiah expressed gratitude to the staff for the success chalked by the Authority over the years and urged them to do more next year.



He pleaded with them to eschew among others lateness, indiscipline, absenteeism, idleness that affect productivity negatively.

On the district's performance, he thanked all the offices for their outstanding performance which culminated in the achievement of the region's targets.



He said Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa(AOB) district emerged overall best membership performance with Cape Coast Metro and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem coming second and third respectively.



During the NHIA week celebration, the Gomoa district won the best performing district exceeding its target by 120.73 percent.



Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) had 118.33 to become the second-best district and the AOB district again won third with 114 percent out of the 100 percent target assigned to each district in the Region.



Mr Appiah wished the staff a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.