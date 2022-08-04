C/R: NRSA calls for a concerted effort to curb road accidents

Photo of mangled cars as a result of an accident

Central Regional Branch of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is urging all stakeholders and all road users to help the Authority in its efforts to completely eradicate road accidents which according to them is claiming more lives.

According to the authority, the fight against road accidents is not a sole mandate of their authority alone but rather a collective effort.



Speaking to ATL FM NEWS, the Assistant Planning Manager for Regulation, Inspection, and Compliance, Central Region, Dennis Tenkorang Osei says Central Region is ranked fourth in Ghana in road accidents hence the need to collectively work to combat it.



He revealed that broken down cars on the shoulders of the road, fatigue driving, and non-compliance with road safety signs and directives are some contributing factors to road accidents in the region.



He, therefore, called for the support of the entire populace saying “every road user should stick the education regarding the road traffic regulations.”



The Assistant Planning Manager for Planned Programs, Kwame Opare also highlighted some stringent measures put in place by the authority to help mitigate the increase in road accidents.



He said currently there are three options expected to curb road accidents.

These include reporting to the police when your car breaks down.



“If you don’t go and report and we see any vehicle parked wrongly or broken down on the street, we will come with designated centers by force we will make a car come and tow it, send it to that center and we will charge you when you come for your car.” He said.



Another option, Mr. Opare notes they are giving people the opportunity to establish towing companies at various vantage points where drivers can subscribe to any of the services for assistance when needed.



The third option he explains is for insurance companies to add towing services to the insurance package where they can assist their client with towing services when needed.



Mr. Opare noted that the three options have been presented to the ministry of transport.