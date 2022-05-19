C/R: Overspeeding vehicles killing us – Abura Tetsi pupils lament

File photo

At least five pupils have been killed by speeding vehicles within a space of one month at Abura Tetsi in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The residents said the accidents normally happen on the Assin Fosu to Cape Coast Highway when the children are on their way to and from school.



According to the children, they have to walk a long distance from Abura Tetsi to Abura Dunkwa and Assin Nyankomase to school because they do not have one close to them.



However, a visit by GHONE TV news reveals that a community of over two thousand residents could not boast a single school building for the residents.



Pupils who are between the ages of two to fifteen years always walk along the edges of the highway to the school which has resulted in five pupils being killed by overspeeding vehicles.



Speaking to a section of the pupils, they appealed to the government to come to their aid by providing them with a school building to curb the continuous death of their colleagues.

They also complained of attacks on them sometimes by unscrupulous persons when they are returning from school.



“Just recently one of our colleague females was raped and killed on the Abua Tetsi to Fanti Nyankomases stretch early in the morning when she is on her way to school,” a pupil disclosed.



Residents at Abura Tetsi say they are living in fear for their kids who trek to school and back.



According to them, they have stopped most of their wards from going to school due to the rampant deaths.



They said such a huge community should be provided with an educational facility to serve them.

They, however, appealed to the Member of Parliament for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency Elvis Morris Donkor, the District Chief Executive and the Minister of Education Dr.Yaw Osei Adutwun to act fast in resolving the challenge.



The Unit Committee Chairman for the Area, Mr. Kobina Essel said they have written several letters to the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District Assembly, the Member of Parliament and many authorities to help build a school in the Community but no response.



On his part, the Chief of Abura Tetsi, Nana Okogyeaman Peprah V is appealing to natives of the Abura Tetsi Community to assist in constructing a community school for the area.



The Chief bemoaned the alarming rate at which children are being killed on the road by vehicles on that stretch.