News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
0

CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC arrive in Tunisia ahead of Club Africain clash

Dreams FC Players Ssd Dreams FC players in Tunisia

Thu, 23 Nov 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC have arrived in Tunis ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Tunisian giants Club Africain.

The Ghana Premier League side touched down on Thursday and will immediately start preparations for Sunday's game.

The Ghana FA Cup winners will engage the Tunisian giants on Sunday in their first-ever appearance at the group stage of the competition.

The Dawu-based club will be hoping to get off to a bright start when they face the former African champions.

Dreams FC are in the same group as Academica do Lobito of Angola and Nigeria's Rivers United.

The Ghana Premier League side reached the group stage after beating Milo de Kankan of Guinea and Sierra Leone's Kallon FC.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer