CCF-OSIWA: Local Government Ministry offers support

Minister for local Government decentralization and rural development, Dan Botwe

Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has earned the support of the Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development Ministry for its implementation of the “Decriminalizing Vagrancy Laws and Advocacy” (DVLA) project.

According to the project manager of CCF, Cosmos Akorli, the implementation of the project is a proactive strategy to increase knowledge on local bye-laws for vagrants to exercise their rights.



He said this during a courtesy call the Foundation paid on the Ministry to brief it about the DVLA project.



The project is an Open Society Initiative for West Africa-funded program, which is being implemented in twelve (12) Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in three regions.



The regions are Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions.



The project is to create an enabling environment for vagrants to know, claim and exercise their rights to end the criminalization of vagrancy in Ghana.



Briefing the Chief Director of the Ministry, Isaac Biney who represented the Minister, Mr. Akorli said the collaboration between the two organizations would help fashion out ways to improve the living conditions and livelihoods of residents, especially vagrants in respective MMDAs.

“This is to bring to your attention the challenges of homeless and poor persons which they told us during our engagements with them. It is to enable them to earn a decent living,” he explained.



The Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, reiterated his appeal for the amendment of draconian bye-laws.



He was, however, hopeful of the passage of the Non-Custodial Sentencing Bill into law, so that vagrants are given community sentences instead of imprisonment for petty offenses they commit.



“We hope by the end of the year, the Non-Custodial Sentencing bill would be passed into law so that instead of imprisonment, vagrants would be made to clean the gutters. Imprisoning them will rather harden them as they will be kept in custody with notorious criminals,” he said.



Whiles applauding CCF and OSIWA for the initiative, Mr. Biney admitted the low level of education on the bye-laws and pledged the Ministry’s support in carrying out sensitizations on the laws.



“We share in your sentiments in the need to collaborate in carrying out education on the bye-laws. We know many citizens are ignorant of the law and we also know that some of them know the laws but they intentionally break them,” he pointed out.

About the CCF-OSIWA Project:



CCF is crime prevention and human rights advocacy organization in Ghana. The Decriminalizing Vagrancy Laws and Advocacy project is funded by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA). The project seeks to create an enabling environment for vagrants (the homeless and other poor and voiceless persons) to know, claim and exercise their rights to end the criminalization of vagrancy or homelessness in Ghana.



About OSIWA:



Established in 2000, the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) is a grant-making and advocacy organization focused on equality, justice, democratic governance, human rights, and knowledge generation. It is part of the global network of Open Society Foundations spread across 37 countries around the world.