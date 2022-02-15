CCF-OSIWA project will protect poor butchers – Abattoir CEO

Alhaji Musah said most of the young men who worked as butchers are from poor backgrounds

Source: crimecheckghana

Chief Executive Officer of Sabtiu Musah Abattoir in Suame in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Baba Musah has praised Crime Check Foundation (CCF) for the implementation of its ‘Decriminalizing Vagrancy Laws and Advocacy’ project in Ghana.

According to him, the objective of CCF to monitor and collaborate with relevant state institutions to address issues affecting the poor will ensure support for poor butchers whose livelihoods depend on butchery.



Speaking to a CCF team of monitors at the Kumasi Abattoir, Alhaji Musah said though they play an important role in ensuring that meat is available for all to consume within the Municipality, most of the young men who work as butchers at the facility are from very poor family backgrounds.



“As the CEO of Suame Satil Mussa Abattoir, I believe that CCF’s intervention will provide great relief for poor persons who fall foul of the laws. So we encourage CCF to continue to help poor persons who have to defend themselves when they are found culpable under the law.”



“it is not easy for the poor and illiterates to defend themselves in legal matters, so we need to congratulate CCF and OSIWA for this initiative,” he added.

About the CCF-OSIWA Project:



CCF is crime prevention and human rights advocacy organization in Ghana. The Decriminalizing Vagrancy Laws and Advocacy project is funded by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA). The project seeks to create an enabling environment for vagrants (the homeless and other poor and voiceless persons) to know, claim and exercise their rights to end the criminalization of vagrancy or homelessness in Ghana.



About OSIWA:



Established in 2000, the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) is a grant-making and advocacy organization focused on equality, justice, democratic governance, human rights, and knowledge generation. It is part of the global network of Open Society Foundations spread across 37 countries around the world.