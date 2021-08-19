CCF-OSIWA project will strengthen Ghana’s social protection system - CHRAJ Boss

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng (L) and Joseph Whittal (R)

The Commissioner on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Joseph Whittal, has expressed confidence in the partnership between Crime Check Foundation (CCF) and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) dubbed ‘Decriminalizing Vagrancy Laws and Advocacy’ in strengthening Ghana’s weak social protection systems to safeguard rights of the poor.

According to Mr. Whittal, the country’s weak Social Protection System has led to the oppression of the less privileged in society due to their status.



The Decriminalizing Vagrancy Laws & Advocacy (DVLA) project seeks to create an enabling environment for vagrants to know, claim and exercise their rights and responsibilities in Ghana.



Through its programmes, the project will increase public awareness, monitoring, and engagements on vagrancy laws.



During a courtesy call on the Commission by CCF led by its Executive Director, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng to solicit its support, the Commissioner bemoaned the use of Colonial draconian laws to imprison vagrants instead of putting in place measures to protect their rights under a robust social protection system.



He, however, indicated that the Commission is pushing hard to expunge such arbitrary laws from the statute books of the country.

“Vagrancy, to say the least, is not an offense. Petty offenses are not real offenses but it is a society that is making those people who they are so let us see how we can build a better social protection system rather than using legal re-engineering as a basis for keeping people who are poor from who they are. So your advocacy is spot on,” he said.



The CHRAJ boss pledged the Commission’s collaboration to ensure a successful implementation of the project to protect the rights of vagrants.



“If we have failed to strengthen our social protection system, we don’t turn to the victims and say they are at fault so we are putting you in jail. The basis of what you are doing in terms of your project is all spot on. The Commission is ready to work with you and you are welcome in any manner or form you want us to cooperate,” he assured.



The Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng urged CHRAJ to continue to fight for people whose rights are abused. “Some of these vagrants are maimed though it is not their fault for committing such offenses. MMDAs shirk their responsibilities for providing amenities for residents; as a result, the poor fall foul of the law and are fined outrageously or imprisoned. We hope you will continue to seek redress for people whose rights are abused.” He said.



As part of the implementation of the project, CCF has sensitized One Thousand Two Hundred vagrants on the bye-laws of the various select Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDA’s).

About OSIWA



The Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), established in 2000, is a grant-making and advocacy organization focused on equality, justice, democratic governance, human rights, and knowledge generation. It is part of the global network of Open Society Foundations spread across 37 countries around the world. He said the Assemblies outrageously fine these vagrants for committing petty offenses.



Citizens’ Complaints: To report harassment and potential imprisonment under a local assembly bye-law, please contact or Whatsapp: 0559544199 / 0507353539.