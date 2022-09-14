CCF boss dines with prison inmates to mark birthday

Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has feasted with inmates and officers at the Awutu Camp Prison to commemorate his 46th birthday.

It was all joy when Mr. Kwarteng and his team and some family members thronged the Camp Prison where he chose to celebrate his birthday on September 10, 2022.



A buffet of a variety of local dishes and assorted drinks was served.



Prior to the dining, the prison journalist spent time interacting with the inmates and reassured them of his commitment to helping promote their welfare.



While promising the inmate of securing them jobs to reintegrate into society, he admonished them to turn a new leaf.



“Today marks my 46th birthday and I have decided to come here to celebrate it with you. There are plenty of various foods for you to enjoy. It is a day of joy and I want to assure you that, I will not relent in pushing for your welfare. CCF has paid the fines of many inmates for their release and helped them establish businesses so they can reintegrate into society. I want to admonish you to turn a new leaf when you come out of prison so that you can also be reintegrated through our business empowerment programme,” the Ambassador Extraordinaire of Ghana Prisons said.



On behalf of his colleagues, the leader of the inmates, known affectionately as Dogbe, thanked Mr. Kwarteng for his continuous support for them and wished him long life filled with joy.

Dogbe also praised Mr. Kwarteng for his big-heartedness and assured him that they would heed his advice to eschew crime when they are out of prison.



“We thank Mr. Kwarteng for coming to dine with us. It is a privilege for us to eat with him. We want to assure him that we have changed for the better and will not go back to engaging in acts that ended us here. May God bless him for generations to come to benefit. May God grant him long life,” he prayed.



The Officer-In-Charge of the Awutu Camp Prison, DDP William Anaman thanked CCF and its donors for the regular help they offer the Prison to help in its smooth management.



“We thank CCF and donors for the aid they officer this prison. May God continue to bless them. We thank Mr. Kwarteng for choosing to celebrate his birthday with us. May God bless him,” he said.



Mr. Kwarteng’s wish for his birthday was ‘May you call us when you are happy with us. A happy blessed birthday,’ a caption captured in a Facebook post of a picture of himself to announce his birthday.



Gospel artiste, Ewuraba Nyamekye also attended the brief ceremony to join in the celebration.