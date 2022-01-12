CCF donates to children living with HIV/AIDS

The items donated include rice, cooking oil and toiletries

Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has gone to the aid of the Motherly Love Foundation at Kwabenya in Accra with assorted items including food, toiletries, and others during the Christmas season.

The donation was funded by CCF’s US-based group donor, Love Your Neighbour Foundation.



The Motherly Love Foundation is an orphanage that sees to the welfare of children living with HIV/AIDS and have been abandoned due to their status.



The items, which were handed to the orphanage included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of noodles, detergents, and toilet rolls.



Receiving the items, the Director of the orphanage, Reverend John Amuzu thanked CCF and the donor for the continuous support.



“Through the contribution of Love Your Neighbour Foundation CCF has been supporting us consistently. We are very grateful for the love they show us. We pledge to use the items judiciously and we hope that this will not be the end of the support,” he said.

It was however a period of grief for the orphanage as its co-founder, Lydia Amuzu who is also the spouse of Mr. Amuzu, had passed on.



Announcing her death, the widower said, "we all woke up that faithful day and after we had finished with our morning devotion around 5:30 am, she went back to rest. At around 7:30 am, she did not wake up again after two hours of attempts to wake her up,” he narrated.



“Her death has created a big vacuum in the orphanage. We ask God to give her a resting place,” he said.



CCF made similar donations to the orphanage and an HIV/AIDS community at Ningo-Prampram in the years past.



The donations are to discourage stigma, which has been the major cause of deaths among most HIV/AIDS patients in the country.