CCF extends business support to the Eastern Region

Five struggling traders at the Nsawam market in the Eastern Region have benefited from Crime Check Foundation’s (CCF) support for businesses under its Street Charity Series.

CCF has been supporting the businesses of many traders in Accra and its environs but has extended it to the Eastern Region with funding from its donors.



This time, the St. Paul’s Girls School based in Birmingham in the UK supported the five traders, 44-year-old Victoria Attakora, Yaa Becky, 68, Ama, 26, Abena, 32, and Georgina Sowah, 50.



Speaking to the CCF team at the market, the traders said they could only afford to do brisk businesses with loans they have taken because they do not have capital. The loans, they said have been difficult to pay because sales have not been favorable.



“I am a single mother taking care of seven children. Life has been very difficult taking care of these children through school. Since I do not have capital, I trade on credit selling different items at different times.



With Fifty Ghana cedis profit or less that I am able to make a day, you can imagine how difficult it has been for me to pay the school fees of my children,” Victoria Attakora shared her struggle.

According to cassava seller Yaa Becky, ‘I am unable to save because I ply the business with a loan. I use the little profit I make to pay the loan so expanding the business has been a challenge,’ she said.



The stories of Attakora and Becky resonate with that of the rest of the traders.



CCF gave them Four Hundred Ghana cedis each to enable them to expand their businesses.



The traders thanked the Foundation and the donor for the support. “God bless you and make your businesses prosper. We did not expect that we would get support for our businesses. We are very grateful,” they said.