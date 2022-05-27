CCF goes to the aid of widows in the Central Region

A widow in an interaction with a CCF reporter after receiving the money

Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has supported widows at Aboansa, a farming community in the Central Region with cash donations to improve their livelihoods.

With funding from a donor, US-based Star of David, CCF gave four widows One Thousand Two Hundred Ghana cedis to help them start a business.



The beneficiaries, Akua Anoa, Esi Kwalaba, Maame Afua Animwaa, and Akua Adam some of whom are idle and others whose businesses are crippling received Three Hundred Ghana cedis each.



The gesture forms part of the Foundation’s livelihood empowerment initiative, ‘Village Charity Series’ for people living in rural areas to support them to have a better life.



Speaking to the CCF team that visited the community, the widows decried their deplorable living conditions and commended the Foundation for taking it up to help village dwellers.

“God bless you for coming to our aid. May all you do prosper so that you will continue to support us. Living in the village is difficult, especially being a single parent. The hardships are unbearable but we manage to cope so this support will go a long way to help us bounce back,” they said.



“The highest we earn from our farming activities is Thirty Ghana cedis. Our children have dropped out of school to help us on our farms because we cannot afford their transport. We struggle to feed our family so we are appealing for more support from government and other organizations. ,” they appealed.



