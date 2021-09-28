CCF saves a homeless man from getting rotten

49-year-old Akwasi Asumani

Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has saved a 49-year-old homeless man, Akwasi Asumani from getting rotten.

The man who is believed to be in his fifties said he lived on the streets of Accra around the McCarthy Hill junction where he slept in front of a shop.



According to him, he unintentionally slashed his leg with a machete while he was weeding. He said he could not afford the treatment of his leg, which got infected with tetanus and started to rot.



“When my condition worsened, I tried reaching out to my relatives for help but none of them responded,” he said.



Mr. Asumani said he could not renew his rent, which forced him to sleep outside under harsh conditions. He said he has grown lean and has lost all hope in life.



“I did not have any other choice than to sleep outside. I called my brothers to help me but none of them has come to my aid,” he told crimecheckghana.



CCF did not ignore him when he was seen loitering around struggling to make a living. With support from an anonymous couple, the Foundation took him to the Weija Gbawe Municipal hospital and made sure he received the necessary treatment.

It has rented a room for him and gives him money for his upkeep.



Mr. Asumani thanked CCF and the donors for their support. “When I was bedridden, the friends I lived with will go to work without giving me a penny to buy food. I had to struggle to go out to fend for myself. God bless CCF and the couple for the support,” he said.



He added, "the doctors were also helpful but I do not want to ask them for more help because they also have families to take care of."



