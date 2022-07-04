CCT calls on leadership to declare industrial action over unpaid COLA

File photo

The leadership of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT Ghana), Western and Western North Regions have called on their national officers to declare industrial action over government's unwillingness to pay Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to staff of Ghana Education Service (GES).

Speaking to the media at Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality over the weekend, Mr. John Borffo, the Regional Secretary of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers said they were finding it difficult to survive with the current economic hardship.



He added that their national leaders had hinted of embarking on a nationwide strike and therefore urging their leaders to honour their pledge.



"Following the current excessive increase in prices of goods and services in the country, our national leaders have already made a release giving June 30th as deadline to pay 20% COLA to government workers," he emphasized.



He said the government was reluctant to honour its promise to pay them their COLA.



"It is unfortunate and disappointing that government is reluctant to honour such an important call," he worried.

He said that, "Leadership of the CCT in collaboration with GNAT and NAGRAT have long reminded government on the need to pay COLA but all efforts have proof futile."



He urged, "The Executives and the entire membership of CCT WR hereby call on our National officers to declare an industrial action."



"We are also calling the leadership of all the teacher Unions to stand firmly by the 20% COLA and nothing less," he added.



Mr. John Borffo took the opportunity to call on the members of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers in the Western and Western North Regions to rally behind them to fight for their welfare.



"I will call on our members to rally behind us to fight this battle, government wants to take us for granted, we are suffering, goods and services have increased astronomically and our COLA that if we get it, it will cushion us to take good care of our families, government does not want to give it to us, so I will appeal to our members to support us, we should not let politics to divide us, let us fight for our welfares first before we think about our political colours," he stressed.