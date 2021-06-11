CCTV cameras to be used to monitor destroyers of planted trees

Osei Assibey Antwi, Mayor of the City of Kumasi

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, has said the KMA will be using CCTV cameras to trace and arrest recalcitrant residents who have been destroying trees planted in the metropolis.

He said the gadgets will be installed at the various areas within the metropolis where trees have been planted to trace those intentionally destroying them.



Mr Assibey was speaking to the media at a short ceremony to commence tree planting in the metropolis at the State Experimental School, as part of the Green Ghana Project.



The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has targeted planting over 500,000 trees as part of the Green Ghana Project.



According to the Mayor, some recalcitrant residents have destroyed most trees planted in the metropolis by applying chemicals on them while others cut them down.



He said some areas where trees have been destroyed include the Santasi roundabout, Golden Tulip, Baba Yara sports stadium among others.



Mr Assibey said two people were arrested at the Golden Tulip area while a woman was also arrested and prosecuted for the same offence at the Baba Yara sports stadium.

He said the culprits when interrogated, said they needed a place to farm as well as a place to sell cars.



Mr Assibey said the assembly has decided to intensify public education on the need not to destroy the trees and also plant economic trees like coconut, cola among others which people hardly destroy.



Meanwhile, a pro-governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, Spartans Group for NPP, has adopted trees planted on the Kumasi Asafo and the Santasi-Obuasi road stretches to maintain and sustain them until they grow up.



They also donated 250 cages to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to support the Green Ghana Project to guard trees.



