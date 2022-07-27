CDD-Ghana engages inmates of the Senior Boys Correctional Centre to mark 24th anniversary

The company donated clinical supplies and stationery to the centre

Source: Efua Idan Atadja, Contributor

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has donated some clinical supplies and stationery to the Senior Boys Correctional Centre as part of activities commemorating the 24th Anniversary of CDD-Ghana.

In addition, the Center also engaged the students in a conversation on democracy, self-empowerment, and avenues available for them to participate in nation-building once they complete their detention.



In 2019, CDD-Ghana adopted the Senior Boys Correctional Centre, formerly known as the Borstal Institute for Juveniles, located at Roman Ridge in Accra and pledged to work with the management to address its welfare needs and advocate for reforms in the juvenile justice sector.



In his address, Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, indicated that although the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 general elections affected some of the planning for the Correctional Centre, CDD-Ghana is committed to honouring its earlier pledge. He said the Center would continue shining the light on the challenges with juvenile justice in Ghana and work with stakeholders towards reforms.



He called on the Ministry of Interior and the Attorney General’s Office to speed up the passage of the Community Sentencing Bill to provide urgent non-custodial sentencing alternatives to young persons who come in conflict with the law.



He urged the boys not to see their detention as the end of their lives and encouraged them to learn from their mistakes and accept the moral lessons and skills training they are being given to help them integrate back into society once they get out.



On their part, the boys pleaded for financial assistance from the State or benevolent institutions and individuals to help set them up in business with the skills they are learning at the Centre.

Presenting the items to the Centre, Dr. Asante reiterated that the twin pledge – advocating for reforms and supporting the welfare needs of the boys – will continue to be a priority for CDD Ghana.



“On the occasion of our 24th Anniversary, we want to show support to the boys and the Officers here so that the mandate that you have to help them rehabilitate and go back to their families and communities to become good citizens and help develop the country will be fulfilled. We know



that there are a lot of needs, and we will continue to work to see how we can support those needs,” he said.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Correctional Centre, Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP), Victoria Adzewodah, thanked CDD-Ghana for the gesture and expressed gratitude to the Center for making juvenile justice and the needs of the Centre a priority.



She pleaded with the general public to support young people in detention at the Centre and help them reintegrate into society once they get out to prevent them from engaging in practices that could bring them into conflict with the law again.