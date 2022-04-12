0
CDD launches mining revenue tracker

Mining 121212121.jpeg A mining concession | File photo

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has initiated the ‘Mining Districts Development Scorecard’ (MDDS) project to track the usage of mineral revenues in mining districts in the country.

The MDDS project is with support from  the Ford Foundation and seeks to track the transfer and use of mining revenues in mining districts.

According to CDD, the move is to promote transparency and accountability and improve social and human development outcomes.

“The project’s long-term goal is to empower and strengthen community participation in natural resource governance and management for better development outcomes at the sub-national level in Ghana,” CDD explained.

The MDDS project is being implemented in eight mining districts across six regions of Ghana. The Districts include; Tarkwa Nsuaem, Prestea Huni-Valley, and Wassa East/Mpohor in the Western Region; Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai in the Western North Region.

Others are Birim North in the Eastern Region; Obuasi in the Ashanti Region; Asutifi North in the Ahafo Region; and Upper Denkyira West in the Central Region.

