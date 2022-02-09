CDD report on Anti-LGBTQ bill not influenced by donor agencies - Bernard Anaba

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

CDD suggests Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill would cost 6% of revenue

Survey was not influenced by donors, Bernard Anaba



Donors influenced CDD survey, Sam George



Executive Director of ISODEC, Bernard Anaba, has clarified that the survey conducted by CDD-Ghana on the impact of the passage of the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was not influenced by donor agencies.



According to him, the bill was also not meant to change the views of Ghanaians but just to show the government the revenue it stands to lose if the bill is passed in its current form.



“It is an advocacy to look at the bill. Whether the bill is inimical, in terms of its economic impact on Ghana. So it is not just to influence in favour of the LGBTQ, but we are looking at the real issues on the ground.

“And the facts are that we are so heavily dependent on these same communities who are against this bill,” the executive director of the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He said that although CDD-Ghana (Centre for Democratic Development Ghana) received support from donor agencies who are against the bill, its study was not influenced by them, contrary to claims in the media. He noted that the government also receives support from these agencies.



Bernard Anaba’s comments come after Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, said CDD’s survey was influenced by donor agencies including U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Canadian International Development Agency, and the United Nations Development Programme.



The survey by CDD showed that government revenue would reduce by 6 percent should the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill be passed in its current form.