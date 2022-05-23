0
CDS meets with Ghana's new Head of Military Affairs at the British High Commission

FTb MQyX0AE5rcJ CDS Amoama The CDS met with Lt Col McKechnie and Commander Walters

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CDS bids outgoing UK DA to Ghana farewell

Thank you for your support, Lt Col McKechnie to Vice Admiral Amoama

Ghana gets new Head of Military Affairs at the British High Commission

Ghana’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has congratulated the United Kingdom’s Defence Advisor (DA) to Ghana, Commander Richard Walters, on his appointment.

This happened when the CDS played host to the DA when the latter called on him in his office at Burma Camp to officially introduce himself as the new Head of Military Affairs at the British High Commission.

Extending his assurances and support to Commander Richard Walters, Vice Admiral Amoama emphasized Ghana’s unflinching cooperation to the UK military.

He also lauded the outgoing DA, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Alistair McKechnie, for his successful tour of duty.

On his part, Lt Col McKechnie commended the Ghana Armed Forces for its immense contribution toward peace and stability.

