CENDLOS holds first-ever national digital and distance learning conference in Ghana

The Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS) is organizing the first-ever National Digital and Distance Learning Conference (NDDLC) from the 6th to the 8th of June 2020.

Organized in close partnership with its anchor partners UNICEF and UNESCO, the conference brings together key players in the educational ecosystem in Ghana and beyond.



The event is under the theme: REIMAGINING GHANA’S EDUCATION BY HARNESSING THE POWER OF DIGITAL & DISTANCE LEARNING.



This theme aptly dovetails into the larger vision of the Education Ministry and the Government of Ghana to Reimagine Education Delivery.



Packed and enriched with a variety of relevant programmes and activities, the overarching objective of the 3-day event is to take stock, solicit stakeholder inputs and build consensus, which will serve as a vital input in the development of a national policy framework for digital and distance learning in Ghana.



The upcoming conference is considered decisive, timely, and crucial, owing to the irreversibly fast-changing trends taking place in education delivery across the world, propelled by rapid advancements in digital technology.



Coupled with that, the far-reaching and wide-ranging effects of Covid 19 have also underscored the unavoidability, permanency, and utility of digital and distance learning in Ghana and globally.

It stands unequivocally clear that technology-enabled and technology-mediated education are the new normal and it is one that is set to continue in the post-Covid era into decades and centuries far beyond the now.



Coupled with the key reasons highlighted above, it also remains a highly prioritized vision of the Minister of Education and by extension, the Government of Ghana, to actively pursue the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) while also bridging the learning loss and ensuring the provision of quality, equitable and accessible education to all learners across the country.



The Education Minister’s conviction remains absolutely resolute that will ensure the realisation of this bold and highly essential vision is digital technology.



Once effectively harnessed and utilized, Ghana is set to witness a quantum leap in quality education and overall development.



The conference will therefore mark a crucial turning point in Ghana’s education delivery.



The event, which will be held at the 5-star Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, is expected to draw a combined in-person and virtual participants of over 2500.

Ghana has dutifully earned her stripes as a trailblazer and vanguard in quality education across the sub-region.



In order to ensure that this leadership position is maintained and consolidated, CENDLOS, its anchor partners UNICEF and UNESCO as well as the Ministry of Education and all other stakeholders will leverage the NDDLC as a powerful springboard to launch Ghana onto



The higher digital path of an accelerated, technologically attuned, developmentally- responsive, and globally-competitive educational development.



