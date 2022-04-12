0
Menu
News

CENTSAG strike: Police deployed to Wesley College of Education

Police Officers.png File Photo: Police officers on duty

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some police officers armed to the teeth have been deployed to the Wesley College of Education in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region over the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana’s (CENTSAG) strike.

The police were deployed to the college's campus after management complained to the Suame police command that the striking workers were allegedly harassing and causing disturbances in the school.

The striking workers had earlier prevented casual workers from using their offices, especially the kitchen to cook for the sandwich students.

The local leadership of the association was, however, invited to the Suame police station over the alleged disturbances.

The local Financial Secretary for the association, Mr. Nteko Enuameh, told Class News’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that the management unlocked their offices, especially the kitchen for the casual workers to use, resulting in their decision to prevent the casual workers from accessing the offices.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Related Articles: