CENTSAG strike: Police deployed to Wesley College of Education

File Photo: Police officers on duty

Some police officers armed to the teeth have been deployed to the Wesley College of Education in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region over the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana’s (CENTSAG) strike.

The police were deployed to the college's campus after management complained to the Suame police command that the striking workers were allegedly harassing and causing disturbances in the school.



The striking workers had earlier prevented casual workers from using their offices, especially the kitchen to cook for the sandwich students.

The local leadership of the association was, however, invited to the Suame police station over the alleged disturbances.



The local Financial Secretary for the association, Mr. Nteko Enuameh, told Class News’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that the management unlocked their offices, especially the kitchen for the casual workers to use, resulting in their decision to prevent the casual workers from accessing the offices.