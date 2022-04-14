0
Menu
News

CENTSAG suspends strike

Ola College The strike has been suspended pending a meeting with the Fair Wages Commission and the NLC next week

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Non-Teaching Staff Association of the Colleges of Education, Ghana, (CENTSAG) has called off its strike.

This comes on the back of a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday, 13 April 2022.

The strike has been suspended pending a meeting with the Fair Wages Commission and the NLC next week, according to the National Council of CENTSAG.

The association on Monday, 11 April 2022, embarked on an indefinite strike.

The strike followed what the association referred to as the reluctance of the appropriate authorities to address issues relating to their demands for better conditions of service.

The association wants, issues including the non-payment of migration arrears, partial payment of Office Holding Allowances, wrong placement of first-degree holders, and non-payment of Interim Market Premium arrears addressed appropriately.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding
Kofi Adoma regrets treachery, appreciates wife for her composure during ‘turmoil’
Supreme Court's 5-2 decision confusing – Prof. Kwaku Asare
Lebanese Embassy reacts to video of citizen threatening to behead Ghanaian man
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
John Dumelo is not dead
Bisexual TikToker shares story
Meet the justices who ruled on Assin North MP’s case
Amaliba reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Related Articles: