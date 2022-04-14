CENTSAG suspends strike

The strike has been suspended pending a meeting with the Fair Wages Commission and the NLC next week

The Non-Teaching Staff Association of the Colleges of Education, Ghana, (CENTSAG) has called off its strike.

This comes on the back of a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday, 13 April 2022.



The strike has been suspended pending a meeting with the Fair Wages Commission and the NLC next week, according to the National Council of CENTSAG.



The association on Monday, 11 April 2022, embarked on an indefinite strike.

The strike followed what the association referred to as the reluctance of the appropriate authorities to address issues relating to their demands for better conditions of service.



The association wants, issues including the non-payment of migration arrears, partial payment of Office Holding Allowances, wrong placement of first-degree holders, and non-payment of Interim Market Premium arrears addressed appropriately.