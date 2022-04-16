CENTSAG suspends strike for one week

Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG)

The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) has suspended its indefinite strike for one week, until Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

That, the Association said, was to enable it to continue engagement with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and other interested parties to find a lasting solution to their issues.



A statement jointly signed by Mr Frederick Forkuo Yeboah, the National President and Mr Samuel Opoku, National Secretary, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the suspension was in accordance with the proceedings that ensued at a meeting with the National Labour Commission, where the decision was reached.



The statement, however, notified its employer and stakeholders of the resumption of the strike on Wednesday, April 20, or thereafter should the issues at stake remain unresolved.



“In the import of the foregoing, we communicate the decision of the National Council of CENTSAG to suspend our indefinite strike for a period of one week ending Wednesday, April 20, 2022, for the purpose of engaging the parties stated above to reach a complete resolution of the issues for which CENTSAG went on strike,” it said.

The Association, on Monday, April 11, commenced a nationwide indefinite strike citing government's continuous disregard for issues affecting the welfare of its members.



These included wrong placement of First Degree Holders, non-payment of migration arrears, exclusion of payment of generic allowances, partial payment of office holding allowances, and non-payment of interim market premium arrears.



The statement said given the exigency under which the Association was suspending the strike, management of the colleges of education should expect a spontaneous response by its members to resume duty, adding that it was, however, possible that the communication would not reach all members on time.



“Hence, we expect management to be circumspect with the punctuality of our members resuming duties,” it said and commended all stakeholders and the media for their support.