CEO of KOANS calls bluff of Okyeman Youth Association

Chief Executive Officer of Koans Building Solutions Limited, Kofi Anokye

The Chief Executive Officer of Koans Building Solutions Limited, Kofi Anokye, has called the bluff of the Okyeman Youth Association (OYA) over the acquisition of some parcel of land for the Senior Staff Association of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

According to the CEO, records show that the said land has been acquired under the law.



The OYA at a press conference on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, said Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Payin is the immemorial allodia owner of all lands in Akyem Abuakwa, therefore, he (Mr. Anokye’s) claim of ownership of 27,000 acres of lands acquired from Mankata and Quansah families and Apedwa Stool are untenable.



The group further threatened the CEO not to step foot on any Akyem Abuakwa lands.



The CEO reacting to OYA's threats reminded the leadership of OYA to refer to the following agreement from the Office of the Okyehene dated March 9, 2016, headlined: “Re: Land Acquisition Transaction Between GIMPA and Koans Building Solutions,” signed by Michael Ofori Atta, Land Administrator copied to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Koans Building Solutions and Lawyer Wiafe Dankwa.



He called on the leadership of the OYA to read the content of the said agreement before coming out to threaten him.



He said there is a need for the leadership of the association to avail itself of the tenets of the agreement and stop playing to the gallery.

He noted that the agreement allocating the said lands to GIMPA and Koans was signed and witnessed by very prominent persons from the Okyeman and Apedwa Stool.



The agreement, according to him means the parties have consented to all transactions made previously on the land between Nana Mankata (V) Family and Koans Building Solution Limited as being valid.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/702/70211815.jpg



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/917/91721766.jpg



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/378/37856056.jpg">