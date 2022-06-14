CEO of National Cathedral renders apology over claims state facilitated National Mosque construction

Executive Director for the National Cathedral project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah

National Cathedral CEO claims government facilitated construction of National Mosque

Muslim group demands apology from National Cathedral CEO



Dr. Opoku-Mensah’s claim about National Mosque labeled as deliberate falsehood



The Executive Director for the National Cathedral project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah has rendered an apology for his claims that the state facilitated the construction of a National Cathedral in Ghana.



Following a press release issued by the Coalition of Muslims, Ghana (COMOG) challenging the claims, Dr. Opoku-Mensah in a statement dated Monday, June 13, 2022, said he never posited during his appearance on GBC’s Talking Point programme that, “the government of Ghana spent state resources in the construction of the National Mosque.”



He however noted that it has been established to him that the state also did not facilitate the construction as he had actually posited.



He has therefore apologized for the claim.

“What I had been informed was ‘facilitation’ - but not ‘state resources’ - did not actually happen,



“I retract, and apologize, for the use of ‘state facilitation’ in my response, and deeply regret the pain it might have caused the COMOG and the Muslim Umma in Ghana,” the CEO pleaded.



Dr Opoku-Mensah further to his apology asked members of the Ghanaian public to desist from equalizing “discussions on the National Cathedral and the National Mosque as they are separate projects.”



While Dr Opoku-Mensah’s claim was in justification of the government’s decision to advance state money in support of the construction of the National Cathedral, the President of COMOG, Hajj Abdle-Mann Abdel Rahman in a statement called his claims a deliberate falsehood.







