CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges

Vice President of Imani Africa, Bright Simons, has painted a picture of how heads of state-owned agencies in Ghana are being overpaid.



In a tweet shared on April 3, 2022, Simons indicated that Ghana's last state-owned carrier, Ghana International Airlines, which had only one aeroplane before it collapsed in 2010 paid its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) US$220,000.



In contrast, he said that the state-owned carrier for Ethiopian, Ethiopian Airlines, paid its CEO who manages 133 aeroplanes as of 2022 an annual salary of $27,000, approximately.

“Ghana's last State-owned carrier: Ghana International Airlines. Number of planes at time of collapse: 1. Annual CEO Pay at time of collapse: $220,000.



“Ethiopian state-owned carrier: Ethiopian Airlines. Number of planes in 2022: 133 Avg CEO annual pay: ~$27,000,” Simon’s tweet read



This shows that the GIA CEO who was managing only 1 plane was receiving an annual salary that was almost 9 times that of the Ethiopian Airlines CEO who manages over 130 planes.



Earlier, at Media General’s Economic dialogue series Bright Simons said that Ghana’s debt service situation is not only bad but catastrophic.

