CEPS officers enriching themselves at the expense of the state – Kwabena Agyepong

Flagbearer aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has expressed worry over how Customs Officials at the various ports in Ghana are shortchanging the government.

According to him, their actions have become a worry as they continue to be rich whiles the government of Ghana continue to lose huge sums of money.



“You don’t know what you have to pay because they will not simplify it. So when you go to clear your goods, the Customs Officer determines how much you should pay. They put the evaluation before you and give you options for payment. Then the money goes into their pockets whiles Ghana Government is losing.

There is supposed to be a stipulated amount for cars. If we say we will take GH¢20,000 for cars, it should be made clear, it doesn’t matter because when you do the statistics and check why should you tell that this car has to pay this and that car has to pay that?” he questioned.