CETAG suspends strike

The suspension means teaching in colleges of education will resume on January 25

Source: GNA

The National Council of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has agreed unanimously to suspend its industrial action across the 46 public colleges of education.





A statement signed by Mr Prince Obeng-Himah, the National President, CETAG and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said teaching would resume on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.







It said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting on January 17, 2022, on confirmation of the validation of January salaries and the implementation and payment of the 2017-2020 Conditions of Service (COS).



The statement said the Council observed that there had been disproportionate anomalies in the payment of the arrears as seen in the validation process across all the public Colleges of Education.





It expressed displeasure and grave concern about how the payment of the 2017 to 2020 COS arrears had been implemented.







"CETAG expects that the needed steps will be taken by stakeholders to remedy the situation by paying fully all unpaid arrears in February 2022 by the Controller and Accountant General's Department."





The statement said as a matter of urgency, CETAG expected the Fair Wages and Salary Commission to take steps to re-engage the leadership of CETAG to conclude the negotiations of the 2021 COS before the end of February, 2022.







It expressed gratitude to all members for the solidarity and collegial spirit throughout the period.







The Association withdrew its service indefinitely effective January 6, 2022, due to poor conditions of Service.