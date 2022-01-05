CHASS suspends decision to shut down schools

School feeding programme

The Conference of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) has stated that they have decided to go with the roadmap agreed on with the Ministry of Education to put on hold their threat to shut down schools.



In a memo to its members, CHASS bemoaned the erratic supply of food and release of funds to implement the Free Senior High School policy.



They had earlier warned that schools would not be reopened to first and second-year students expected to report on Wednesday.

According to a JoyNews report, food has been supplied to the schools, but funds have yet to hit their bank accounts.



National President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar, in an interview with JoyNews said, “authorities have shown concern, and as I speak to you, they’ve started the distribution of food to various schools, and due to the several holidays that we had, the money could not be worked on. But they have assured us that today monies would hit our accounts, so tomorrow, we can receive the students in our schools,” he stated.



However, CHASS says if the agreed roadmap is not complied with, the heads may be forced to withdraw their services.



“In the meeting we had with management, they tried to come out with a roadmap that will guide all these activities so that we will not have these challenges again. We are only praying that we will go by the roadmaps,” he told JoyNews.



Mr Yakubu Abubakar said they have faith in the leadership, adding that the Association hopes that their concerns will be addressed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has lamented the poor working conditions of teachers in the country.



President of GNAT, Philippa Larsen, in her address at the 90th anniversary of the Association, said the government must, as a matter of urgency, address the concerns of teachers to ensure industrial harmony.



“We have challenges as an Association. These include; lack of affordable housing scheme for our members, poor and unattractive working and living conditions of our teachers, no female participation in decision making in the Association, weak flow of information to the grassroots of the Association and weak monitoring and evaluation at all the levels of the Association.



“In this 21st Century, GNAT can remain relevant and vibrant by being productive in responding to its trade union roles, professional development roles, membership education roles, as well as the provision of sustainable welfare services for its members,” Mrs Larsen noted.