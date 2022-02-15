CHASS tells gov’t to address furniture challenges in schools

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) has called on the government to ensure adequate supply of desks and beds to the various Senior High Schools before first year students report to school on April 4.
President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar, said schools with furniture shortfalls would be overwhelmed if the government fails to intervene.
He told journalists that all the concerns have been forwarded the government
“We mentioned the other very important issues which were especially, furniture. Some schools cannot receive Form Ones if they are not supplied with furniture before they come to schools.
“We have made them aware of that. Beds in the various dormitories are also in short supply , we have drawn their attentions to hat. Then benches and tables at the dining halls.”
