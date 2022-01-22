CHPS compound: Buni residents appeal for midwife

A photo of Buni CHPS compound

Correspondence from Bono Region

Residents of Buni in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region are appealing to the Ghana Health Services (GHS) for a qualified resident midwife for the Buni CHPS Compound.



The request for a resident midwife by the community is to help ameliorate the suffering pregnant women go through before, during, and after delivery.



The now well-furbished clinic put up by the community through a self-help project initiative lacks a midwife to attend to pregnancy-related cases.



According to the residents, the absence of a midwife has often resulted in complications for pregnant women as cases are normally referred to other nearby communities.



They indicate that there have been instances where both pregnant women and their unborn children have lost their lives in emergency situations as transporting them on the deplorable road network to Sampa and Goka comes with a lot of stress and risk.

“This community is big with a lot of people here but we lack a midwife so we want the authorities to get us a midwife as soon as possible to attend to pregnancy-related cases.”



The Assembly member for the area, Mr. Okyere Daniel, told GhanaWeb that the community has done its part by building the clinic and what is left is the posting of a midwife.



“We have done our part. We have a clinic here but what is left is the services of a midwife to attend to our pregnant wives and sisters in the community. We can’t continue to transport pregnant women under bizarre circumstances so we are appealing for our own midwife and delivery beds for a clinic to attend to women in labour.”



Mr. Okyere Daniel has therefore appealed to philanthropists, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and benevolent organisations to support the community in procuring delivery beds for the clinic.